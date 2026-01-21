Woman accuses Sengkang General Hospital's nurses of using threats and excessive force; makes police report

A patient has accused nurses at Sengkang General Hospital of using force on her and "making inappropriate and threatening remarks", among other allegations, during her stay.

The 27-year-old woman, who declined to give her full name, told AsiaOne that the incidents occurred after 10pm on Sunday (Jan 18) night, after she'd left her hospital bed out of boredom.

She alleged that one of the male registered nurses had told her: "Since your parents are not around, I can do whatever I like", while transferring her back to her bed.

He had allegedly followed it up by saying, "I have no patience with you as I have no children."

"I hope actions can be taken to improve patient care and hopefully it will never happen again," she told AsiaOne.

Admitted to hospital after suffering seizure

The patient told AsiaOne that she was admitted to the hospital on Jan 18, after suffering from a seizure from urinary retention issues.

Feeling bored while alone in the hospital room, she sat on a chair near the nurses' counter for "fresh air".

"I was curious on how to unlock the chair when a nurse saw that and asked three others to restrain me on the bed," she said, acknowledging that the nurses were concerned about her ability to walk after her seizure and the risk of her falling.

"They then pushed me into my room, where there is no CCTV," she said, stating that the alleged remarks by the male nurse were made as he and two other nurses were transferring her to the bed.

"I felt threatened, intimidated and unsafe," she added.

Allegations of malpractice

In a separate incident at around midnight on Jan 19, the woman claimed that one of the nurses continued with a medical procedure on her despite repeated cries of pain.

She also alleged that the nurse had failed to adhere to standard operating procedures during the treatment.

"I’m deeply upset, traumatised and fearful for my safety and well-being while under medical care," she said. She showed AsiaOne two separate police reports against the nurses, which alleged "abuse, harassment and malpractice", along with "verbal threats" and "use of force".

The police have confirmed that the reports were lodged.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Sengkang General Hospital said that they are aware of the patient’s allegations and are looking into the matter.

"We will work with the relevant authorities while remaining in contact with the patient and her family to address their concerns," the hospital’s spokesperson said.

"Our clinical teams follow established clinical protocols designed to ensure patient safety and wellbeing. These procedures are implemented when medically necessary to protect patients from harm."

[[nid:725557]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com