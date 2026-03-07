41-year-old woman found dead at foot of Sengkang HDB block after falling from height
The incident happened at about 12pm on Friday (March 6) at Block 289A Compassvale Crescent
PHOTO: Social media/Wesley
A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Sengkang on Friday (March 6) afternoon.
The incident happened at about 12pm at Block 289A Compassvale Crescent.
A video posted on TikTok showed two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances parked along a driveway in front of the block.
In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the 41-year-old woman is believed to have fallen from height.
She was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect any foul play.
Investigations are ongoing.
[[nid:730882]]