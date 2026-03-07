Award Banner
singapore

41-year-old woman found dead at foot of Sengkang HDB block after falling from height

The incident happened at about 12pm on Friday (March 6) at Block 289A Compassvale Crescent
PHOTO: Social media/Wesley
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 07, 2026 8:10 AMBYSean Ler

A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Sengkang on Friday (March 6) afternoon. 

The incident happened at about 12pm at Block 289A Compassvale Crescent. 

A video posted on TikTok showed two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances parked along a driveway in front of the block. 

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the 41-year-old woman is believed to have fallen from height. 

She was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic. 

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect any foul play. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

