41-year-old woman found dead at foot of Sengkang HDB block after falling from height

A 41-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Sengkang on Friday (March 6) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12pm at Block 289A Compassvale Crescent.

A video posted on TikTok showed two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulances parked along a driveway in front of the block.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the 41-year-old woman is believed to have fallen from height.

She was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect any foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

