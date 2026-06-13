Police looking for driver who left BMW car on footpath in Sengkang after skidding incident

The police are looking for the driver of a white BMW car after a hit-and-run accident in Sengkang on Friday (June 12) night.

A picture of the incident circulating on motoring chat groups show a white BMW car stopped along a footpath along Sengkang East Drive, before Buangkok East Drive.

The driver's door is left open.

Meanwhile, the vehicle's front wheels appear to be lodged in a slight upslope.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police stated they were alerted to the incident, involving a car they believe had self-skidded, at about 9.35pm.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, the driver left the scene before police officers arrived.

Police said efforts are now underway to trace the driver amid ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com