19-year-old arrested over alleged role in islandwide loanshark harassment cases

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jan 26) for his alleged involvement in a series of loanshark harassment cases.

He was caught after the police were alerted to a case at about 4.50pm at a residential unit in Sengkang, the police said on Tuesday (Jan 27).

A photograph of the scene provided by the police shows the main door of the victim's unit splashed with red paint. The main gate and steps leading to the unit were also affected.

The suspect was identified within four hours of the report through follow-up investigations by officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre, aided by police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is also believed to be involved in at least four similar cases of loanshark harassment island-wide, the police added.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday.

The offence of loanshark harassment carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to $50,000.

In addition, those found guilty may receive up to six strokes of the cane.

