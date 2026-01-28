Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

19-year-old arrested over alleged role in islandwide loanshark harassment cases

The 19-year-old, who was arrested after the police was alerted to a case in Sengkang on Monday (Jan 26), will be charged in court on Wednesday
19-year-old arrested over alleged role in islandwide loanshark harassment cases
The main door of a victim's unit in Sengkang splashed with red paint.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJanuary 27, 2026 11:53 PMBYSean Ler

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jan 26) for his alleged involvement in a series of loanshark harassment cases.

He was caught after the police were alerted to a case at about 4.50pm at a residential unit in Sengkang, the police said on Tuesday (Jan 27).

A photograph of the scene provided by the police shows the main door of the victim's unit splashed with red paint. The main gate and steps leading to the unit were also affected.

The suspect was identified within four hours of the report through follow-up investigations by officers from the Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre, aided by police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is also believed to be involved in at least four similar cases of loanshark harassment island-wide, the police added.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday.

The offence of loanshark harassment carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to $50,000.

In addition, those found guilty may receive up to six strokes of the cane.

[[nid:727825]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police Forcecrimeloansharks
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.