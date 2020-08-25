Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan announces pregnancy

Raeesah Khan is pregnant with her second child.

The Sengkang GRC MP shared the news of her pregnancy on Monday (Aug 24), which also marked the first day of the 14th Parliament of Singapore.

Ms Khan took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing: “Baby was viciously kicking while I was swearing in so I think they’re ready for Parliament too!”

Noticeably, Ms Khan used the preposition “they” in her caption. There is no confirmation on whether she's expecting a boy or a girl.

The 26-year-old gave birth to her first child, a son, in July 2019.

Ms Khan is the youngest elected Member of Parliament (MP). She was among the 93 MPs sworn in at the opening of the 14th Parliament on Aug 24.

Prior to her foray into politics, Ms Khan founded the Reyna Movement, an organisation operating in Singapore and Johor to empower marginalised women and children through upskilling programmes and community engagement.

According to her Workers’ Party profile, she works through her organisation with women’s shelters, people without homes, at-risk children and low-income families in Singapore.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.