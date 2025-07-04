Sengkang murder: Man accused of killing mum brought to scene

The 44-year-old man accused of murdering his 79-year-old mother in a Sengkang HDB flat was taken back to the crime scene on Friday (July 4).

The accused, Lim Yuen Li, arrived at the scene at about 9.33am .

He allegedly killed Wang How Khiew in a unit at Block 465B Fernvale Road on the 11th floor between 2am and 10.30am on June 1.

When Lim arrived at the crime scene, he was dressed in a red polo shirt, black shorts and slippers, with his head lowered and his wrists and ankles restrained.

Parts of the corridor leading to the unit was cordoned off when Lim was approaching it.

He was accompanied by several police investigators and forensics officers, and was seen talking to them. Later, the gate opened, and he was led into the unit.

AsiaOne observed at least five forensic evidence bags processed by the crime scene specialists which were sealed in the presence of police investigators.

He then spent more than three hours at the alleged crime scene.

Charged with murder

In an earlier statement, the police said that they received a call for assistance at the unit at about 11.48am on June 2.

Upon police's arrival, officers found Wang lying motionless inside the unit and was subsequently pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics at the scene.

He was charged with murder on June 3.

According to veteran undertaker Roland Tay from Direct Funeral Services whom AsiaOne spoke to on June 3, Lim had called him to request a doctor to certify his mother's death and to arrange the funeral.

Tay told AsiaOne that he asked the accused how his mother died and was allegedly told that she had fallen. On further probing, the accused said that there was bleeding.

Tay then advised him to call the police or an ambulance, explaining that if the police approved, the funeral could proceed.

After hearing nothing for three hours, Tay called Lim at 1.30pm. The latter said the police were present and that he would call back, but never did.

If found guilty of murder, Lim faces the death penalty.

[[nid:718653]]

erikolim@asiaone.com