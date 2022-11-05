Sengkang murder: Woman, 31, charged with killing her father

SINGAPORE - A woman, 31, was charged on Saturday with the murder of her 67-year-old father, Mr Tan Ah Bang.

Tan Qiu Yan is accused of murdering her father some time between 8pm on Thursday and 5.25am on Friday in a flat on the 15th storey of Block 190A Rivervale Drive in Sengkang.

She appeared in court via video link at around 10am wearing a red T-shirt, a blue mask and glasses. She kept her head down during the proceedings.

The police requested for her to be remanded for one week at the Central Police Division for investigations, and for her to be taken out to aid the process.

Tan was unrepresented. She will be back in court on Nov 11.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received calls for assistance at about 5.30am on Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 67-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit,” said the police.

He was pronounced dead by an SCDF paramedic, and police arrested Tan at the scene.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene on Friday morning, five police vehicles, including three cars and a forensics van, were parked near the Housing Board block.

A police cordon was set up outside a 15th-storey unit in the HDB block and police officers were seen speaking to neighbours.

Three policemen were also seen raking through the trash at the rubbish chute on the ground floor with the help of three cleaners.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.