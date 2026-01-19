Car sends man 'flying' after he allegedly jaywalked

A man was taken to hospital on Saturday (Jan 17) evening after being knocked down by a car in Sengkang.

Based on dashcam footage, the accident happened at about 5.55pm at the junction of Buangkok Drive and Sengkang Central.

In a video posted on TikTok, the pedestrian is seen running across the crossing when the red light comes on.

Midway through, he notices a car coming from his left and tried to dodge, but to no avail.

The impact sends him flying halfway across the junction before he gets up and limps towards the traffic island. He is seen clutching his left thigh.

He was later seen talking to a female pedestrian who appeared to be checking on his well-being.

Meanwhile, the car, with its bonnet and front bumper visibly damaged, was seen reversing, presumably as its position in the middle of the junction would have obstructed oncoming traffic.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they took a person to Sengkang General Hospital at about 6.35pm.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

