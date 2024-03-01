Sengkang resident fed up with inconsiderate neighbour who frequently dumps rubbish beside chute

Several Sengkang residents are at their wits' end about the frequent disposal of rubbish in common areas by some of their inconsiderate neighbours.

Stomp contributor Aini shared with Stomp that her neighbours at Block 463A Sengkang West Way would dump their rubbish next to the rubbish chute instead of disposing it properly. She added that this happens every day and has been going on for over a month.

In photos shared by the Stomp contributor, items such as boxes, plastic bags and even furniture, including a sofa and a baby bassinet, were spotted at the block's common area.

From the labels on some of the boxes, she believes one of the culprits is one of her neighbours staying in a unit on the eighth floor.

"It is not fair for the cleaner to clean for them every single time due to their laziness to step on the rubbish chute pedal," she said.

"The rubbish will be sitting there for almost a week and keeps on piling up, by the time the cleaner gets rid of it, a few hours later they will start to dump their rubbish and waste there again."

The persistent dumping has caused 'trouble' for Aini and her other neighbours.

"Firstly, we have infants, toddlers and seniors living on the same floor and every time any of us wants to throw our rubbish down the chute, it's hard for us to walk," she said.

"Secondly, the smell has a very strong odour of rotten or dead fish and baby diapers which is really unpleasant.

"Thirdly, the flies are everywhere the moment you open the door or when you walk by the area, the flies will for sure greet you.

"Fourthly, everyone's health is at risk and I do believe that this is a fire hazard."

She hopes the authorities can 'do something' as she does not wish to be involved in a dispute.

"Just telling the cleaner to clean won't stop them from repeating the offence."

She is also concerned that others may follow suit.

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson from Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said they are aware of the frequent inconsiderate disposal of rubbish in the common areas by residents at the block.

"In response to this, our conservancy workers have taken proactive measures to clear the rubbish promptly and regularly at the block," the spokesperson said.

"We will also display notices in the notice boards at the block to remind residents to be considerate and bag their rubbish before disposing them into the central refuse chute."

