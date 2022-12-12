Sengkang residents disagree on bird netting outside windows, town council caught in the middle

It is not possible to please everyone.

The bird netting installed at Fernvale in Sengkang West Way solves one problem, but it may be creating others, said a resident.

PHOTO: Stomp

PHOTO: Stomp

The Stomp contributor said: "The town council did not seek residents' consent nor pre-inform residents of the plan to install the bird netting."

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said the netting was recommended by some residents as a sustainable and effective solution.

The netting initially covered the aircon ledge and service yard of the flat, said the Stomp contributor. "Now it has changed to just covering the aircon ledge.

"The birds are now changing spots to other parts of the exterior like the ledge outside the living room and bedroom.

"Also, with so much construction in the area, the net potentially traps dust and lots of it. How often will the net be cleaned? Can it be cleaned?

"What if birds get stuck in the netting?"

He added: "The town council ain't giving us a chance to voice out the issues and the residents are desperate."

In response to a Stomp query, AMKTC said it had received feedback from residents about pigeon roosting and accompanying hygiene concerns at Blk 467A/B Fernvale Link.

"The town council had several meetings with the residents' committee and some residents living in the area, to explore potential solutions to improve the situation for our residents. The anti-bird netting was recommended by some residents as a sustainable and effective solution. We are thankful for the residents’ valuable suggestions and feedback and have since implemented it as part of the Repairs and Redecoration (R&R) works for the residents in the estate.

"We are also aware of the concern raised by a resident regarding the bird netting installed. The netting was customised with a zip on one side to allow accessibility for aircon maintenance by residents from time to time.

ALSO READ: 'Still not resolved even after 1 year': Fernvale residents rearing birds, cockroaches and worms along corridor

"The anti-bird netting not only keeps birds away, but it also prevents unwanted litter from landing onto residents’ aircon ledge, thus minimising litter issues faced by residents.

"Should other urban bird issues arise, AMKTC will also continue engagement with residents as well as relevant stakeholders such as the Animal & Veterinary Service.

"The health and safety of our residents remain our top priority. AMKTC will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to manage, maintain and improve the facilities of residential and commercial properties under our care."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.