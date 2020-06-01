Senior cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody

PHOTO: The New Paper
David Sun
The New Paper

The senior police investigator who molested one suspected sex worker and got another to perform sex acts on him in a police interview room has been demoted and dismissed.

Lee Sze Chiat, 39, who was a senior staff sergeant with 17 years' experience, was jailed for a year and given one stroke of the cane in November last year.

He had been interdicted from service since Dec 26, 2017, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) commenced disciplinary proceedings against him after his conviction on Nov 19 last year.

According to information published in the Government Gazette last Thursday, Lee was demoted to the rank of police constable and dismissed from the SPF effective Dec 21 last year. He joined the force in 2002.

He was a senior investigation officer at Jurong Division at the time of the offences. Last Friday, a police spokesman confirmed with The New Paper that Lee had been dismissed.

On Nov 20 last year, TNP reported that on Dec 6, 2017, Lee volunteered to help with a case after learning of the arrests of two women from China who were suspected to be sex workers. The women, aged 28 and 29, were held at Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters.

Lee brought the women one at a time to an interview room alone.

There, he molested the 28-year-old over her T-shirt while her hands were cuffed and made her massage him.

He also asked her for "services" but she refused.

Lee later got the 29-year-old woman to perform sex acts on him while her hands were also cuffed.

The first victim later lodged a police report against him.

Prosecutors said the case was one of the most serious disciplinary offences that may be committed by a cop.

They had argued Lee had exploited vulnerable victims under his charge and his acts were a callous dereliction of duty.

A police spokesman had told TNP then that the SPF takes a zero-tolerance approach to officers who break the law.

She added this was an isolated case that does not represent the professional and disciplined conduct of other SPF officers.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore Police Force Sex offences

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Romeo Tan's latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES