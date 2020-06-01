Senior cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody

The senior police investigator who molested one suspected sex worker and got another to perform sex acts on him in a police interview room has been demoted and dismissed.

Lee Sze Chiat, 39, who was a senior staff sergeant with 17 years' experience, was jailed for a year and given one stroke of the cane in November last year.

He had been interdicted from service since Dec 26, 2017, and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) commenced disciplinary proceedings against him after his conviction on Nov 19 last year.

According to information published in the Government Gazette last Thursday, Lee was demoted to the rank of police constable and dismissed from the SPF effective Dec 21 last year. He joined the force in 2002.

He was a senior investigation officer at Jurong Division at the time of the offences. Last Friday, a police spokesman confirmed with The New Paper that Lee had been dismissed.

On Nov 20 last year, TNP reported that on Dec 6, 2017, Lee volunteered to help with a case after learning of the arrests of two women from China who were suspected to be sex workers. The women, aged 28 and 29, were held at Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters.

Lee brought the women one at a time to an interview room alone.

There, he molested the 28-year-old over her T-shirt while her hands were cuffed and made her massage him.

He also asked her for "services" but she refused.