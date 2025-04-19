Senior counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal among three new Workers' Party candidates for upcoming General Election

The Workers' Party unveiled another group of candidates, continuing its steady rollout of fresh faces ahead of GE2025.

This announcement made at a press conference on Saturday (April 19) builds on Friday's reveal, bringing the total number of new candidates to 11.

The new faces are senior counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal; product lead for dispute solutions at Visa Worldwide Jasper Kuan Hon Whye, and Sufyan Mikhail Putra Mohd Kamil, former associate director of a community-based law firm.

Harpreet is a senior counsel of the Supreme Court since 2007. He was previously an equity partner at Drew & Napier before joining UK magic circle firm Clifford Chance as partner in 2012.

An alumni of National University of Singapore where he studied law, he did his masters at Harvard Law School.

At the press conference, he spoke about rising costs, job insecurity, housing affordability and growing sense of political unfairness.

"I believe we ought to be good stewards of our reserves. I believe we must not overspend and that we must save for the future," said the 59-year-old father of four.

"First, we need to make affordability and financial security of our citizens the core of everything we do, and that means better HDB affordability, better CPF returns for our seniors so they can retire with dignity."

He also highlighted the need to eradicate poverty among the elderly in Singapore, pointing to the struggles of seniors who continue working in low-wage jobs such as cleaning toilets, collecting cardboard and clearing tables.

"The future belongs to countries and people who are creative, innovative and risk takers. We cannot expect to produce risk takers and innovators in a system that has a narrow education system," Harpreet said.

Sufyan, too, spoke about the rising costs of living and affordability among other issues that Singaporeans face, and also creating alternative revenue channels for the now increased Good and Service Tax.

"I will champion, among other things, for alternative solutions with regard to varied BTO leases in an effort to enhance affordability for first-time buyers like myself," said the 33-year-old.

A graduate from the University of Tasmania, Sufyan quit as an associate director at Abdul Rahman Law Corporation to contest in the upcoming General Election.

He has been volunteering with the party since last year, and has been assisting Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap at the Meet-the-People sessions, and is part of the party’s policy team.

'Push for an education system that is more forward-looking'

Kuan began volunteering with the party after the 2020 election and has been involved in the party's various community programmes.

A former teacher at Catholic High School, Kuan later moved to the financial sector where he led high-impact projects such as the launch of Frank by OCBC - a digital banking brand - and the partnership between multi-currency wallet YouTrip and EZ-Link.

Kuan spoke about the education system in Singapore and shared his hope to be a voice for change by advocating for a future-ready approach to education.

"As a parent, I have seen how education shape our children's future and uplift them, but I also see the pressure kids face, the financial, emotional burden on families," said the 46-year-old father of three.

"I want to push for an education system that is more forward looking, less stressful and more inclusive."

"I want to be a voice for practical and fair policies that support families and protect bread-winners," he added.

When asked if the emergence of candidates in their '30s signalled a generational shift, party chief Pritam Singh said that it was needed as "the party needs to go (on the ground) and be in touch with Singaporeans".

"I hope that it continues and we are able to continue to attract bright people from all walks of life to speak for their generation," added the 48-year-old.

"It's very heartwarming for me to see people from all walks, all age groups, wanting to join the Workers' Party and make a contribution "

