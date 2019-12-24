Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall

Three elderly shoppers fell while they were on an escalator in Northpoint City mall on Sunday.

The incident prompted members of the public to manually switch off the escalator, a mall spokesman told The New Paper yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that four people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, two of whom had head injuries.

TNP understands that the injuries were minor.

The mall spokesman said that the incident happened at around 5.30pm when three shoppers in their 60s and 70s fell and sustained injuries on an upward-moving escalator at Northpoint City's South Wing.

Members of the public who saw the incident then brought the escalator to an emergency stop.

3 shoppers in their 60s and 70s fell and sustained injuries on an upward-moving escalator. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News reader

The mall spokesman added: "Security personnel and service staff on-site attended to the shoppers and administered first-aid treatment to their injuries.

"Arrangements were made by the staff for the group of shoppers to receive further medical assistance, and they were taken to a nearby hospital shortly after."