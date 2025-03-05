Seniors living in private properties to receive up to 75% subsidy to install elder-friendly fittings

Seniors living in private properties will soon be entitled to receive subsidies of up to 75 per cent, with a cap of up to $1,200, when they outfit their homes with age-friendly features under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) programme - previously limited for HDB dwellers.

Seniors living in HDB flats currently receive up to 95 per cent subsidy to offset the cost of installing elderly-friendly fittings like grab bars and ramps under the programme.

The extension of this Ease programme to those living in private properties is due to its strong support and positive feedback from HDB residents, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a press statement.

More than 70,000 private property households with seniors will benefit from the subsidy, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Wednesday (March 5) as he laid out his ministry's spending plans in Parliament.

"We will do more to improve the safety and mobility of seniors living in private properties, within their own home," he said.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong first ​announced during his Budget speech last month that the Ease programme will be extended to seniors living in private property for three years, up to 2028.

This is part of the Government's $3.5 billion Age Well SG plan to support seniors to age actively at home and within the community, he added.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lee said that all Singaporean private property households with at least one senior aged 65 years old and above will be eligible.

Seniors aged between 60 and 64, who require assistance with at least one or more activities of daily living, such as bathing, feeding and dressing, will also be eligible, he added.

They can engage a contractor from a "pre-qualified list", to supply and install a basic list of senior-friendly fittings that will be made available under the programme.

More details will be shared closer to the launch date, which MND said is targeted to be launched by the first quarter of 2026.

Launched in 2012, the Ease programme is currently offered to seniors living in HDB flats under the Home Improvement Programme.

From last April, MND expanded the range of fittings from three to 11 to include foldable U-grab bars, and home fire alarm devices, among others, with the amount of Government subsidies depending on the flat type.

Since then, more than 340,000 households have signed up for the programme, said Lee.

