Yacht catches fire at Sentosa marina; witness reports small explosions

[UPDATE: 12pm]

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on June 7 that they were alerted to a fire at 11 Cove Drive at about 8.10am.

The fire involved a yacht which was fully engulfed and SCDF's land-based resources arrived at the scene in seven minutes, immediately deploying a water jet from the pontoon to fight the fire.

"During the initial firefighting effort, the yacht started drifting away from its berthing. An SCDF Marine Vessel was also deployed as part of the firefighting operation," they said.

"The fire is now under control and firefighters are continuing to apply water and damp down the yacht."

There are no reported injuries.

A fire broke out on a yacht berthed at Sentosa Cove on Sunday (June 7) morning, with the vessel seen engulfed in flames and thick smoke billowing into the air.

@asiaone A yacht berthed at Sentosa’s One15 Marina Club is on fire. Marine firefighting operations are underway. An eyewitness told AsiaOne that smoke can be seen from along the AYE. This is a developing story. #sgnews #Singapore #Fire ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

An eyewitness who goes by the handle Dontellufishing said in his TikTok livestream the incident occurred at One15 Marina Club at Sentosa Cove.

He said he had set out on a jet ski at around 7am for a fishing trip when he spotted the fire at around 8.45am and returned for a closer look.

"I just hope nobody gets hurt, especially the crew, (as there) were many small explosions," he said.

The eyewitness added that the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were already at the scene.

He approached an officer to ask whether the fire was likely to spread and was informed that it was possible, before being advised to move further away from the scene as a precaution.

"Props to the firefighters for helping out. I wouldn't dare go so close," he said.

He also explained in the video that several yachts near the burning vessel were towed away, and that he couldn't return to shore because of the fire.

"The fire is dangerous because many of the boats at One15 Marina contain wooden furnishings and fibreglass, which can be highly flammable," he said.

In the video, an SCDF marine rescue vessel can be seen arriving at the scene at around 9.55am.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police and SCDF for more information.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com