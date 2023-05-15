Sentosa Cove buggy reportedly catches fire and takes Porsche with it

A white Porsche parked on the car porch of a Sentosa Cove bungalow caught fire last Friday (May 12).

Several videos of the fire were uploaded online, which showed the white vehicle engulfed in flames as smoke billowed out from the house.

A maid who happens to work in the area told Shin Min Daily News last Saturday that she saw a buggy being charged before it caught fire, The Straits Times reported.

The fire eventually spread to the luxury car, which was parked nearby.

PHOTO: Stomp

A passer-by, who wanted to be known as Lee, 35, told the Chinese daily she heard an explosion and saw smoke and flames coming from the house.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at 6.50pm that day, which was extinguished with two water jets.

They said that the fire involved the contents of a car porch outside the unit on the first floor.

They added that two persons were evacuated from the affected unit before their arrival.

No injuries were reported. The cause of fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

ALSO READ: $70,000 up in flames: Second-hand car catches fire just 10 days after purchase