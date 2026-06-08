Sentosa Cove marina resumes operations following Sunday's yacht fire

Operations at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove have resumed after a fire engulfed a yacht, partially sinking it on Sunday (June 7).

In a status update posted on its website, the marina announced that it has received clearance from the authorities to resume operations, adding that the affected berth will remain closed as a precaution.

The marina also stated that its clubhouse remains fully operational.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities and provide updates as appropriate as the investigation progresses," ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove said.

What happened

A fire broke out on a yacht berthed at the marina at about 8.10am on Sunday.

The yacht, named EagleWings III, was purportedly carrying 13,000 litres of fuel when the fire broke out.

During firefighting operations, several yachts near the burning vessel were towed away as a precaution.

The fire was brought under control at around noon with firefighters deploying a marine firefighting vessel, in addition to using a water jet from the pontoon to fight the fire.

As the yacht started drifting away from its berthing, a support boat was also deployed to use a tow line to hold its position within an area where a boom was set up.

By about 1pm, the yacht had partially sunk.

EagleWingsIII was a superyacht which features both indoor and outdoor dining and gathering spaces, and onboard entertainment such as karaoke and a mahjong table as well.

A charter listing by Sing Yachts indicated that the boat, which can be used for corporate events or special occasions, also has a jacuzzi.

The yacht, under EagleWings Yacht Charters, the charting arm of EagleWings Group founded by Julian Theng and his sister Lisa Theng has been removed from the company's website after the fire.

[[nid:737526]]

editor@asiaone.com