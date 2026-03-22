71-year-old man who allegedly assaulted female coffeeshop stall assistant apprehended under Mental Health Act

A 71-year-old man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after he allegedly assaulted a female stall assistant at a coffeeshop in Serangoon.

The incident happened at about 4pm on March 15 at Block 261 Serangoon Central Drive.

A video of the incident posted by Stomp shows four police officers trying to restrain the man, who put up a struggle.

He also shouted repeatedly in Hokkien and Mandarin that the officers were hitting him and stealing his money. Based on the video, these did not happen.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man had allegedly harassed a 22-year-old woman who works as a stall assistant at the coffeeshop.

The woman, surnamed Su, recounted to the Chinese daily that the man had said to her: "You are here."

To which, the woman said she responded subconsciously: "I'm here."

According to Su, the man then rushed forward to grab her wrist and pull her out of the coffeeshop until her boss intervened. Su, who said she does not know him, added she did not push him away as he was elderly.

Police told the media that they received a call for assistance at the said coffeeshop and detained the 71-year-old under the Mental Health Act, adding that the man, who suffered minor injuries while being restrained, was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Under the Act, police officers are required to apprehend any person who is believed to be a danger to themself or others, and take the person to a medical practitioner for an examination.

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editor@asiaone.com