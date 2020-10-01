Serangoon Central residents trapped in flat after finding bicycle locks, padlock on their gate

The police are looking into a case of mischief after residents in a Serangoon Central flat found themselves locked in their home two days in a row.

Stomp contributor Pra alerted Stomp to the incident and shared what happened.

"My husband found two bicycle locks on our gate on Wed (Jan 8) at about 2.30pm," she said.

"We were locked inside and couldn't get out.

"We called the police who came with tools to cut the locks."

She told Stomp that a similar incident happened the next day (Jan 9) when her husband found a padlock that did not belong to them on their gate at about 6.50am.

"Somebody must have done it at night or in the early hours of the morning," she said.

This time, they called a locksmith to cut the lock. They reported the matter to the police again.