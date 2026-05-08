Over 20 residents, students rally to move seven-storey-tall fallen tree in Serangoon

More than 20 people, including several residents and students, banded together to move a seven-storey-tall tree in Serangoon after it fell and blocked a pedestrian path and a road on Thursday (May 7).

Hong (transliteration) told Shin Min Daily News that he witnessed the incident at Block 326 Serangoon Avenue 3 at around 5pm while on the way to pick his child up from school.

Shu Pili (transliteration), a nearby resident, told the Chinese daily that the tree had been planted in front of the HDB flats more than 16 years ago.

The 53-year-old building consultant was on his way home from work when he suddenly heard a loud crash. He then saw the fallen tree and rushed to help.

Shu added that many nearby residents came to help, with some bringing saws to cut the trunk and make it easier to move, while others helped to direct traffic.

He said that some students from Zhong Hua Secondary School, who were waiting at the bus stop after school, also joined in to help.

The fallen tree was eventually moved, thanks to the Good Samaritans.

MP Seah Kian Peng praises 'community spirit'

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 7), MP for Marine Parade-Bradley Hill GRC Seah Kian Peng commended those who helped move the fallen tree.

"It was truly heartening to see many kind-hearted residents and students of Braddell Heights community stepping forward and working hand in hand to safely clear the fallen tree and restore access," wrote Seah, who is also Speaker of Parliament.

"A big thank you to everyone who came forward to help. This is the community spirit that we have in Braddell Heights and which I am so proud of."

He added that the relevant agencies are conducting checks on the health of trees in the the vicinity as a precautionary measure.

"Let's continue to look out for one another and keep our community caring, safe and strong," added Seah.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com