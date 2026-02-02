61-year-old man found dead at foot of Serangoon HDB block

Add us on Google as

A 61-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a HDB block in Serangoon on Tuesday (Feb 2).

The incident happened at about 7.55am at Block 231 Serangoon Avenue 3.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 8.30am, a police cordon extended from an area beside one of the lift landings to the back of the HDB block.

A lone slipper could be seen in a corner next to a blue police tent covering the body. Blood stains were also seen in the drain.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the 61-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the Block 231 Serangoon Avenue 3. He was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

