'Isn't the first time': Serangoon laundromat customer alleges man stole washed clothes

An upset laundromat customer filed a police report after an elderly man allegedly stole their clothes from a Sparklewash laundromat.

The incident happened on March 12 at about 1.40am at 324 Serangoon Avenue 3.

In CCTV footage shared on Instagram page sgfollowsall on Friday (March 13), the elderly man is seen wheeling an empty trolley over to four washing machines.

He looks around before opening one of the machines and slowly pulling out all the clothes, piling them onto his trolley.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVz7pubDPt5/[/embed]

He then quickly wheels his loot away, leaving the washing machine door ajar.

The customer whose clothes were 'stolen' said that this is not the first time the man has done so.

"Seems that he is always loitering [near the laundromat] between 1am and 3am to see if there is anyone or any laundry there," they shared.

"If anyone knows this man, could you ask them to contact me? Thank you so much."

The customer added that they had filed a police report.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Police confirmed that a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.

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melissateo@asiaone.com