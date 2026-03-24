2 men injured after Serangoon MRT station brawl, arrested for affray

Two men sustained injuries after a fight broke out between them at Serangoon MRT station on Monday (March 23).

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said it received a call for assistance regarding a fight at about 5.05pm.

A separate clip shared with The Straits Times shows several station staff surrounding the two men — one dressed in white and one in black — on the train platform.

The man in white delivers a kick to the other man, who is on the ground, as onlookers gasped in shock.

Station staff are heard telling the man in white to stop after he steps up and challenges the man in black to "come".

In another footage of the brawl posted on the Sgfollowsall Instagram page, the group is seen standing near to the passenger service centre on the concourse level.

Both men still appear agitated, hurling expletives at each other.

The man in white points to the man dressed in black, who is being held back by a station staff some distance away, before rushing forward and pushing the two against the wall.

He rains blows on the other man before getting pulled back.

Thereafter, two staff wearing SBS Transit uniforms are seen holding onto the man in black, who attempts to charge forward. The sound of something shattering is heard in the background.

As the man in white is led away by the man in blue, he picks up a chair at the security station but soon sets it down, though he continues loudly scolding the other man.

The police said the men, aged 25 and 31, refused to be taken to hospital for their injuries,

They were subsequently arrested for affray, and investigations are ongoing.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com