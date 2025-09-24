Serangoon North mosque evacuated after suspicious parcel found on premises

The Al-Istiqamah Mosque in Serangoon North was evacuated after a suspicious parcel was delivered there.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the case of a suspicious parcel being delivered to a mosque at 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2 on Wednesday (Sept 24), at about 5.20pm.

The mosque was evacuated by the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as a precautionary measure, said the police.

Police officers and SCDF are at scene to assess and manage the situation.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the vicinity of 2 Serangoon North Avenue 2.

Investigations are ongoing.

When AsiaOne visited the scene at about 9pm on Wednesday, there were several SCDF vehicles — including two investigation cars, two hazmat vehicles, an ambulance and a fire engine — at the entrance of the mosque.

The area had also been cordoned off, with curious residents looking on at some areas.

The hazmat vehicles left at about 9.25pm and about 9.35pm respectively.

No hazardous substances found: SCDF

The SCDF said that it received a call for assistance at about 5.45pm and discovered an unknown parcel on the premises upon its arrival.

Checks by the hazmat specialists found no hazardous substances in the premises, said SCDF.

It added that one person was assessed for breathlessness and taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

A second ambulance and a police car arrived at about 9.30pm.

Police and SCDF officers were seen conducting checks in the area and ensuring the public kept their distance from the mosque's vicinity.

The traffic police had also set up a road block towards Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Yio Chu Kang Road, which were later removed.

In a Facebook post made on the same day, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore stated that it is aware of the incident and is working closely with authorities on the matter.

All SCDF vehicles left the scene at around 9.50pm and police lifted the cordon shortly after.

