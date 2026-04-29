Serangoon resident makes police report after children fall over neighbour's corridor clutter

She had been cordial with her neighbours, kindly asking them to clear their clutter — but that was until the problem quite literally landed on their doorstep.

A resident in Serangoon has allegedly been hoarding items, leaving the shared corridor outside their home cluttered with belongings, according to a Facebook post by Chen Yan Fei on Sunday (April 26).

Chen, a resident of Block 223A Serangoon Avenue 4, wrote in her post that her neighbour's habit has obstructed the path in and out of her home, even despite intervention from Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and MP Kenneth Tiong.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 34-year-old mother of four shared that she had approached her neighbours to politely ask them to clean up when they first moved into the rental flat in March last year.

However, her neighbours allegedly kept making excuses as the weeks passed, with the clutter still remaining.

In photos shared with AsiaOne, shoes, a bicycle, and Grab and FoodPanda delivery bags can be seen among the items that blocked Chen's doorway.

While the neighbours eventually cleared the pathway just enough for Chen to squeeze by, this was only temporary as the clutter soon returned.

In May 2025, her neighbour purportedly left a washing machine in the shared corridor, prompting Chen to contact AHTC.

After her complaints, Chen would get a brief moment of respite as her neighbour would clear some of the clutter, but it would simply return after a while, she told AsiaOne.

The process repeated itself multiple times, even after MP Kenneth Tiong visited in May to request that the neighbour clear the corridor, Chen said.

She also alleged that her neighbours often throw rubbish out of their windows.

Daughter injured while leaving home

In January this year, Chen's family was also affected by her neighbour's alleged hoarding — as two of her children were leaving home in a stroller, a slipper got caught in the wheels, purportedly causing both her daughter and son to fall out.

While her son was unharmed, her 18-month-old daughter cut her upper inner lip on her teeth, as seen in photos shared with AsiaOne.

"I was angry and stressed since my daughter's lip got cut just because of my neighbours' behaviour, hoarding things like that and blocking the corridor," Chen recalled in frustration.

She attempted to seek assistance from AHTC again, and the clutter was momentarily cleared once more before returning.

Upset and at her wit's end, Chen filed a police report. As no laws were broken, however, the police is unable to help, AsiaOne understands.

Sharing photos of the partially cleared corridor on Wednesday, Chen told AsiaOne in exasperation: "I just feel tired having this kind of neighbour."

She added: "We are suffering whenever we walk in and out, and I also worry how I can escape with my four young children if a fire happens."

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, AHTC said they previously engaged the unit regarding their clutter, and the resident complied by reducing the items placed in the common area.

When AHTC representatives inspected the corridor on April 27, they spotted shoes but not any of the other items that Chen had previously complained about.

"The town council will continue to monitor the situation and take action should any obstruction or safety hazards arise," a spokesperson said.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com