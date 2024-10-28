Serangoon resident raises a stink over neighbour's smelly dog

A Serangoon resident has plans to find a new home as she's unable to bear the smell of her neighbour's dog.

The 67-year-old woman, surnamed Wang, lives in a flat located at Block 124, Serangoon North Avenue 1.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Wang complained of the odour emanating from her neighbour's unit after they brought an elderly dog home this January.

The odour would waft out of her neighbour's home whenever they opened their windows, preventing Wang from opening her own door in fear of the foul smell.

"My daughter and I live in a corner unit that needs ventilation, but as soon as we open the door we can smell the dog's odour."

Having undergone heart surgery twice this year, Wang told Shin Min about her anxiety as she's unable to open her door due to the situation.

A neighbour living downstairs also noticed the stench, complaining that it would waft upwards to her home whenever it was windy.

Speaking to Shin Min, the 60-year-old resident living on the third floor also noted that there is always an odour when the dog's belongings were hung out to dry.

In order to alleviate the smell, Wang resorted to aromatherapy, which has reportedly set her back by $1,000.

Besides spraying lemongrass water in the air, she also burns spices and washes the floor in front of her unit with fabric softener to mask the dog's odour.

Authorities find no issue with the dog

Wang said she attempted to discuss the issue with her neighbours, but to no avail.

She subsequently alerted the relevant authorities.

The dog's owner, a retiree surnamed Chen, told Shin Min that the authorities visited her home and told her there was no issue.

"If there were many people complaining, I would believe it and try to remedy the situation.

"But so far, only that neighbour complained, and the authorities said it was okay," she said.

A tenant in Chen's unit also mentioned that the dog was not home most of the time as it would be cared for elsewhere during the day.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council for additional information.

