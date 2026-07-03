Serangoon resident finds see-through holes in temporary HDB shower wall, flags privacy concerns

A woman was alarmed after she noticed two holes in the wall while showering in a temporary toilet during Home Improvement Plan (HIP) works at her home in Serangoon.

In a Xiaohongshu post uploaded on June 20, the user warned other women to be alert while using temporary shower facilities, adding that one of the holes was positioned at about chest height.

She said that she was showering late at night after working later than usual, when she noticed holes in the wall.

The woman tried to cover one of the holes with toilet paper after noticing that the hole was completely see-through. As she was doing so, she said someone tried to block the hole with a "stone-like" object.

Startled, the user hit the wall and cursed loudly, before noticing that the other hole was also subsequently blocked.

The resident said she no longer felt comfortable using the shower and left shortly after rinsing off.

When the user tried to see who was behind the cubicles, she said there was a barrier and the area was not accessible to the average person.

She added that she made a police report after the incident.

In the comments, the user told a netizen that this incident occurred at Block 536 Serangoon North Avenue 4.

Responding to AsiaOne, the user said that this occurred at about 11pm on June 19.

The resident, who declined to be named, said that her house was undergoing HIP works for 10 days, and that she had been using the temporary shower for four days up till that point.

"I was shocked when I found out. Since then, I've developed a phobia because of what happened. I no longer feel safe showering in that toilet," she told AsiaOne.

Holes sealed the next day: HDB

In a statement to AsiaOne, HDB said that it is aware of feedback from a resident at Block 536 Serangoon North Avenue 4, regarding two holes found in the wall of a temporary toilet cubicle provided for residents whose units are undergoing HIP works.

The HIP Information Centre first received feedback from a resident on the night of June 19, it added.

"The area immediately behind the toilet cubicles is enclosed and kept locked at all times as it houses the temporary sanitary pipes and water heaters, and is only accessible to authorised personnel. The area is also patrolled by a security guard regularly and throughout the day," HDB said.

The board also said that the two holes were previously drilled to install a soap holder, which has since been relocated after feedback from residents.

The holes were caused by the relocation of the soap holder and should have been sealed immediately in accordance with existing procedures, it added.

The holes were sealed the following morning after HDB received the resident's feedback.

HDB also said that the HIP contractor has reached out to the resident to update her on the findings of the investigation, as well as the follow-up actions taken, including the planned installation of a security camera to monitor access to the enclosed area.

The resident confirmed with AsiaOne that HDB contacted her a few days after the incident.

"The safety of our residents is of paramount importance. Arising from this incident, HDB will impose demerit points and a fine on the HIP contractor for breaching the operating procedures," the board concluded.

"We have reminded the contractor to seal any created holes immediately and ensure that the toilet conditions are inspected daily."

Residents who wish to provide feedback can reach out to the HIP Information Centre for assistance, it added.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com