Driver dies after car skids, hitting crash cushion along Serangoon Road

A 64-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a crash cushion in Serangoon on Saturday (May 16) morning.

The accident happened at about 10.15am along Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road.

Videos of the accident shared to a motoring chat group show a white Toyota Sienta multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that had crashed into a crash cushion between Serangoon Road and Woodsville Tunnel.

When the accident happened, it was raining and the roads were wet.

At least two Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol cars, a police fast response car and a TP motorcycle were at the scene.

A police crime scene investigation van was also present.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the 64-year-old male car driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital where he subsequently died.

They added that the car is believed to half self-skidded.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com