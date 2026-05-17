Driver dies after car skids, hitting crash cushion along Serangoon Road

A 64-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a crash cushion in Serangoon on Saturday (May 16) morning.
The accident happened at about 10.15am along Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road.
Videos of the accident shared to a motoring chat group show a white Toyota Sienta multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that had crashed into a crash cushion between Serangoon Road and Woodsville Tunnel.
When the accident happened, it was raining and the roads were wet.
At least two Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol cars, a police fast response car and a TP motorcycle were at the scene.
A police crime scene investigation van was also present.
@asiaone The Toyota Sienta MPV driven by a 64-year-old man is believed to have self-skidded and crashed into a crash cushion along Serangoon Road, before Woodsville Tunnel, killing him. #sgnews #Singapore #Police #Road #Accident #Death ♬ original sound - AsiaOne
In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the 64-year-old male car driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital where he subsequently died.
They added that the car is believed to half self-skidded.
Police investigations are ongoing.
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