singapore

Driver dies after car skids, hitting crash cushion along Serangoon Road

The accident took place on Saturday (May 16) morning amidst rainy weather
Driver dies after car skids, hitting crash cushion along Serangoon Road
A 64-year-old man died on Saturday (May 16) after the car he was driving crashed into a crash cushion along Serangoon Road.
PHOTO: Social media
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 17, 2026 4:47 AMBYSean Ler

A 64-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a crash cushion in Serangoon on Saturday (May 16) morning.

The accident happened at about 10.15am along Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road. 

Map showing where the accident on Saturday (May 16) took place.

Videos of the accident shared to a motoring chat group show a white Toyota Sienta multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that had crashed into a crash cushion between Serangoon Road and Woodsville Tunnel.

When the accident happened, it was raining and the roads were wet.

At least two Traffic Police (TP) expressway patrol cars, a police fast response car and a TP motorcycle were at the scene.

A police crime scene investigation van was also present. 

@asiaone The Toyota Sienta MPV driven by a 64-year-old man is believed to have self-skidded and crashed into a crash cushion along Serangoon Road, before Woodsville Tunnel, killing him. #sgnews #Singapore #Police #Road #Accident #Death ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the 64-year-old male car driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital where he subsequently died.

They added that the car is believed to half self-skidded.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com 

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