singapore

Van crash in Serangoon leads to discovery of 44 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes; driver arrested

A police spokesperson said the driver is also assisting with investigations into a careless driving offence
Van crash in Serangoon leads to discovery of 44 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes; driver arrested
The 31-year-old male van driver was found in possession of about 44 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and handed over to Singapore Customs.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Sean Ler
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONOctober 17, 2025 11:15 PMBYSean Ler

An accident involving a van in Serangoon on Wednesday night (Oct 15) took a twist when the male driver tried to flee with a bag containing 44 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes. 

The 31-year-old was not injured and was arrested later.

The crash happened at around 11.05pm along Upper Serangoon Road, in front of Hotel 81 Kovan. 

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. 

A regular patron of An-Nur Restaurant, located at the ground floor of the hotel, told AsiaOne that patrons at the coffeeshop were initially unfazed as accidents happen along this stretch of Upper Serangoon Road.

"But the driver didn't come out (of the van) even after a few minutes," the patron, who did not want to be named, said.

"So, I went up to the vehicle to check on him as engine oil was already leaking from the van," said the man in his 60s. 

The van mounted the road divider and crashed into a road sign. Engine oil was seen leaking from below the front bonnet of the rental Honda N-Van.

He then called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as he was worried that the vehicle would catch fire. 

Then, the driver stumbled out of the van with a black trash bag in his right hand. 

According to eyewitnesses at the coffeeshop, he walked down the adjacent Kampong Sireh before stopping to use his phone. 

Based on the coffeeshop's CCTV footage seen by AsiaOne, the black trash bag was full. 

At around 11.08pm, the man was seen on CCTV walking down Kampong Sireh with a filled black thrash bag in his right hand.

Meanwhile, as SCDF paramedics and Traffic Police (TP) officers arrived and brought him back to an ambulance for checks, a TP officer checked the black trash bag which was dropped on the road.

The bystanders were surprised to see cartons of cigarettes inside. 

AsiaOne counted at least 8 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the thrash bag.

At around 12.30am, Singapore Customs officers arrived at the scene, inspected the confiscated packets of cigarettes and arrested the driver.

The man was arrested after Singapore Customs investigation officers inspected the seized contraband cigarettes and questioned him.

Police told AsiaOne that he refused to be taken to a hospital.

"He was subsequently found to be in possession of 44 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and handed over to Singapore Customs. 

"He is also assisting with the offence of careless driving," said a police spokesperson, adding that investigations are ongoing.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Singapore Customs spokesperson confirmed that the agency is investigating the case. 

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act. 

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited. 

[[nid:724063]]

editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceTraffic policeSingapore CustomssmugglingAccidentsAccidents - Traffic
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.