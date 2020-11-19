Serial offender? 'Sleeping' uncle who touched woman on train allegedly used same tactic before

Hot on the heels of the online outcry over a 'sleeping' man who sneakily tried to paw a woman on the MRT, another piece of footage has emerged suggesting that it may not have been his first offence.

The same man was allegedly caught on camera pulling a similar stunt on the North-South line on Nov 3, 8world reported.

Speaking to the Chinese news website, an eyewitness, who was not identified, revealed that she had boarded the train at Yishun that day and noticed the man getting a little too close to a young woman sitting beside him a few stops later.

"At the time, I realised he was very weird. He was wearing headphones and sleeping with his eyes closed, but his hand would keep moving," she recalled. "He used his arm to touch the chest of the female student beside him. Nobody went up to him to stop him."

She was unsure if he was doing it on purpose, she admitted, so she took a video to ask her friends for their opinion.

The man's strange movements stopped after the female student gave up her seat to an older woman who appeared to be in her 50s, she added.

It was only after coming across a recent viral post by Dwayne Low, a full-time national serviceman who had defended a woman on the train from a similar situation, that she realised the perpetrator "looked familiar".

He was even carrying the same bag in the video she had taken of him, she pointed out.

In response to 8world's queries, Low confirmed that the man from the video and the man he recently came across were one and the same.

Low had taken to his Instagram and Facebook to call the man out on Nov 17 and appeal for more people to step up if they witness sexual harassment in public.

