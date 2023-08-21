'Serves her right': Woman bumped by turning car while taking photo on the road gets no sympathy online

No photo is worth putting one's life at risk.

A video showing a woman getting bumped by a turning car while she was taking a photo on the road has gone viral.

In the video, taken on Wednesday (Aug 16) at around 4.30pm and posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page last Sunday, a woman can be seen taking a photo of other people standing outside Shake Shack, along Craig Road in Tanjong Pagar.

The woman is standing at the yellow box on the road, seemingly unaware of a white car a few metres away from her that was waiting to turn at the junction.

The white car seems to pause for a second, but the woman still does not move away, apparently preoccupied with her photo-taking.

When the car eventually makes the turn, its side grazes the woman's back and the back wheel seems to bump against her heel, making her stumble.

As the car drives away, the woman steps away from the road.

The short clip has garnered 120,000 views and 700 comments, with many online not sparing any sympathy for the woman, pointing out that she could have avoided the situation.

Some users even commented: 'She deserves it."

On the other hand, there were some users who noted that even though the woman was being negligent, the car driver could have honked at the woman to alert her to move away.

