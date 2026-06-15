New short-trip bus service to be introduced for Yishun residents on June 29

Yishun residents can soon look forward to another transport option when service 807C begins operation on June 29.

In a press release on Monday (June 15), bus and rail operator SBS Transit said the new short-trip service will serve commuters travelling from Khatib MRT station towards Northbrooks Secondary School along Yishun Ring Road.

The service will ply six bus stops along Yishun Ring Road:

Opposite Exit D of Khatib MRT station (Bus stop 59561)

In front of Block 624 Yishun Ring Road (Bus stop 59421)

In front of Block 630 Yishun Ring Road (Bus stop 59431)

In front of Block 672C Yishun Ring Road (Bus stop 59711)

Opposite Northbrooks Secondary School (Bus stop 59571)

Opposite Block 445 Yishun Avenue 11 (Bus stop 59631)

Bus service 807C will only operate during the evening peak periods on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

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editor@asiaone.com