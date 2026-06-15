New short-trip bus service to be introduced for Yishun residents on June 29
Service 807C will ply six bus stops along Yishun Ring Road during the evening peak period on weekdays, excluding public holidays
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Danial Zahrin
Yishun residents can soon look forward to another transport option when service 807C begins operation on June 29.
In a press release on Monday (June 15), bus and rail operator SBS Transit said the new short-trip service will serve commuters travelling from Khatib MRT station towards Northbrooks Secondary School along Yishun Ring Road.
The service will ply six bus stops along Yishun Ring Road:
Bus service 807C will only operate during the evening peak periods on weekdays, excluding public holidays.
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