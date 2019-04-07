Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers

Suspects of the Orchard Towers murder arriving at the State Courts, on July 4, 2019.

SINGAPORE - Seven people were charged on Thursday (July 4) with the murder of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass,31, after he died following a brawl at Orchard Towers on Tuesday.

The charges were handed to four of the accused in court: Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22; Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26; Chan Jia Xing, 26; and Ang Da Yuan, 26.

Another three - Tan Sen Yang, 27; Loo Boon Chong, 25; and Tan Hong Seng, 22 - were charged with one count each of murder with common intention via video link.

The group of seven allegedly killed Mr Satheesh, on Tuesday (July 2) around 6.25am at the entrance of Orchard Towers.

The police had arrested eight people, including two women, by Tuesday evening for the murder of Mr Satheesh. Investigations are still underway for the last member of the group, said the police on Wednesday.