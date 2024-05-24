Several vehicles parked near Jurong West BTO construction site damaged by falling concrete

Several drivers got an unwanted 'paint job' on their vehicles when it suddenly started raining concrete.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 23), user Nazrin Shah, who is one of the affected car owners, said the incident occurred at around 11.35am that day.

He had left his car at an open car park at Block 959 Jurong West Street 91, near the construction site of Build-To-Order (BTO) project Nanyang Opal.

The building works at Nanyang Opal are managed by Progressive Builders.

Photos accompanying Nazrin's post showed three black cars sporting dots and splatters of grey and white concrete mix all over their exterior.

Cracks, dents and holes could be seen on the windshields and roofs of the cars. The rear windscreen of one car was shattered.

Nazrin added in the comment section that the wet concrete mix had also spilled on him.

"Sunroof crack, my heart also crack," he wrote. It is unclear which car Nazrin owns.

A video taken by him showed a group of workers cleaning the cars.

"In the future, it's best to avoid parking near construction sites, regardless of whether safety barriers are present," he wrote in his post.

He added that he and two other car owners have lodged a complaint with the authorities.

AsiaOne has reached out to Nazrin and Progressive Builders for more information.

Contractor in touch with affected car owners: HDB

The Housing Development Board (HDB) told 8world that the incident occurred at the Nanyang Opal BTO construction site on May 23.

Workers at the construction site were lifting a bucket of concrete mix when the rope operating the discharge valve of the bucket got tangled with the props used to support the parapet wall.

This caused the concrete mixture to spill onto four cars parked outside and one of the drivers.

No injuries were reported. Three vehicles sustained damages while the fourth car had concrete stains.

HDB apologised and said the building contractor is in touch with the affected car owners. They are also working with the contractor to review the incident and strengthen work processes at the site to prevent similar incidents from happening.

HDB added that they will investigate this incident thoroughly and take necessary follow-up actions with the contractor, and will continue to work with industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at all worksites.

