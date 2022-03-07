Severed leg found at Margaret Drive in viral video is real, police confirm

A viral video showing a severed leg found at Margaret Drive has been making rounds on social media recently.

The 15-second clip shows the bloodied leg found among several large rubbish bins and discarded cardboard boxes.

In the video, a male voice can be heard saying, "A human foot, a human foot," as the camera pans to the severed leg on the floor.

It generated mixed reactions from netizens, some of whom said that they were unable to eat after watching the video. Others wondered if the leg could be a prosthetic, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

When contacted, the police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 12.35pm last Friday (March 4).

They confirmed that the severed leg belonged to a 31-year-old man, who was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

