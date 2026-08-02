9, including 20-year-old woman, to be charged for sexually exploiting minors

A total of nine persons, aged between 20 and 41, will be charged in court on Monday (Aug 3) for their alleged involvement in offences involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Police said in a statement on Sunday morning that the eight men and one woman were arrested following investigations into the sexual exploitation of two minors who were below 18 years old when the offences were committed.

Among the nine individuals, the 20-year-old female suspect is believed to have exploited both victims by facilitating the provision of commercial sexual services and profiting from these arrangements.

According to the police, she is also believed to have recruited one of the victims for the purpose of exploitation.

The woman will be charged with trafficking for the purpose of exploitation, and for knowingly receiving payments in connection with the exploitation of a trafficked victim.

She will also face additional charges relating to the facilitation of commercial sexual services and cheating offences.

Meanwhile, the identities of the eight men, who had allegedly obtained commercial sexual services from one of the victims, were established through follow-up investigations by officers from the Specialised Crime Branch of the police's Criminal Investigation Department.

Among them, three will also received charges for possession of obscene films, unrelated to the case.

Police said they take serious view of offences involving the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and young persons.

"We will spare no effort to investigate, and bring to justice those who recruit, exploit or profit from the exploitation of minors, as well as those who obtain the commercial sexual services of minors."

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