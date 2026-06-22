SFA shuts down '3-second rule' claim after diner eats food from hawker centre table: 'Please don't do this'

Three seconds may be all you need to pick up fallen food, but any kind of contamination requires far less.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has rubbished the urban legend of the "three-second rule" in a Linkedin post on Sunday (June 21) - a common myth claiming that food dropped is still safe to eat if it is picked up within that time frame.

The agency was responding to a viral video shared on TikTok by user Rina57521 on May 27 showing a diner pick up noodles dropped on a coffeeshop table and eating them.

In the video, the diner uses chopsticks to pick at a few strands of noodles on a table, accidentally dropping it in an attempt to scoop them up.

Undaunted, the diner picks up the noodles in a second, more successful attempt, putting the noodles in their mouth.

"Come on, please don't do this," SFA wrote in their post.

"Once food is dropped on an unclean tabletop, the surface of the food item would have been contaminated by bacteria.

"And there is no such thing as the "three second rule" either…"

Online, users also seemed to agree with SFA's perspective on the matter.

"My colleague did this once and I reminded her not to," commented one on Reddit. "She said she didn't think much of how they clean the trays."

Another stressed that hawker tables "are never clean", claiming that cleaners reuse "the same damp rags over and over again".

"The only thing it does is spreads the oily residues evenly across the table. That is why I always bring alcohol wipes."

Making an observation, a user also stated: "Another thing I noticed a lot of people do, is that they put their cutleries on the trays and tables in food court and hawker centres.

"I know Singapore is clean, but it's not that clean."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com