SFA investigating after 9 report gastroenteritis symptoms on Disney Adventure cruise

Nine people reported gastroenteritis symptoms following a Disney Adventure cruise trip from March 16 to 19.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Sunday (March 29) that it is investigating the incident, which involved eight passengers and one staff member who were on board a specific cruise itinerary.

Those affected developed symptoms and received medical attention between March 19 and March 20. None were hospitalised, and all have since recovered.

These are the only reported cases with symptoms as of March 27, SFA added.

Some passengers experienced symptoms, such as diarrhoea and vomiting, during and after the trip, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

One passenger, who was travelling with his family, said several of them were affected. His mother and one-and-a-half-year-old son were among the first to show symptoms after reportedly consuming a mango smoothie on March 17. His other family members developed symptoms later.

Another passenger told Zaobao that there were about 5,800 passengers on board the trip.

While she was unaffected, she said she had seen messages in a passenger group chat about others feeling unwell, and someone experiencing diarrhoea after dinner.

Gastroenteritis is a condition involving inflammation of the stomach and intestines and can be caused by bacteria such as salmonella or viruses such as norovirus. It is commonly spread through contaminated food or water, poor environmental and personal hygiene, or close contact with contaminated individuals or objects.

It is not yet clear what caused the cases, and investigations are ongoing.

The Disney Adventure cruise, which began its maiden voyage on March 10, is Disney Cruise Line's largest ship and can accommodate up to 6,700 passengers.

The cruise operates with no scheduled port stops.

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