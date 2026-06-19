Pickled garlic from Thailand recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen levels: SFA

A batch of pickled pearl garlic has been recalled after sulphur dioxide — an allergen — was detected in it, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (June 19).

The level of sulphur dioxide in the product exceeded the maximum limit, the agency said.

The allergen was not declared on the food packaging.

Sinhua Hock Kee Trading Pte Ltd, the importer of the affected Pickled Pearl Garlic (230g) product, has been directed to recall one batch of the product from Thailand with an expiry date of May 5, 2029.

Sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, but those who are intolerant of, or allergic to, sulphites can suffer from allergic reactions such as hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea or vomiting.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product, and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, should not consume them, the agency added. They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Those who have consumed the product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Under Singapore's regulations, food products containing ingredients which are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com