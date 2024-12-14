SFA investigating after bird seen feeding on shark nuggets at Tiong Bahru Market stall

The Lor Mee 178 stall at Tiong Bahru Market is known for its crispy shark meat nuggets – which even birds cannot seem to resist.

Stomp contributor Mantou spotted a mynah helping itself to the fried fish at the Seng Poh Road stall on the morning of Dec 7.

He shared a video showing the bird standing on and pecking at the nuggets, which were placed in trays and left uncovered at the stall.

Mantou said: "We found the bird munching on the fried shark nuggets. When informed, the lady boss just shrugged it off."

However, the stall refuted this. They told Stomp that they had promptly chased the birds away and disposed of the affected trays of food.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it is investigating.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility," the agency added.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained."

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

SFA said it takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

It added: "As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.