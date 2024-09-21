SFA launches investigation into birds feasting on fruits at Bukit Panjang stall

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking into a case in which birds were seen feeding on uncovered fruit at a market stall in Bukit Panjang.

Stomp contributor W shared photos and videos taken at the Block 257 Bangkit Road on Sept 17.

He said the "dirty and filthy" sight is a daily occurrence despite him reporting it to the authorities in June and to Stomp in July.

W added: "I told an old granny to walk away because these fruits and vegetables are uncovered with no protective packaging and have been pecked by birds, which might spread bacteria.

"The situation has not improved despite my repeated feedback. This is not fair to consumers, especially the elderly who might have poor eyesight."

However, the stall owner said the fruits placed outdoors are 'ugly' ones that have defects. These are mostly apples, bananas and guavas. Each basket, priced at $1 each, contains three to six fruits.

Mr Hong told Shin Min Daily News: "We change these fruits every day. If they are found to be rotten or have been pecked by birds, we will immediately discard them and definitely not sell them to customers."

According to Mr Hong, customers who buy these fruits use them as fertiliser or to feed birds, not for their own consumption.

"The fruits and vegetables stored indoors have never been pecked by birds," he said.

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is looking into the matter and added: "Food safety is a joint responsibility.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via its online feedback form.

"SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices," the agency said.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

