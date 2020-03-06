SFA recalls Chang Soda Water due to presence of bromate.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall for Chang Soda Water after bromate was detected in samples of the product.

SFA said in a statement on Tuesday (June 2) that under the Singapore Food Regulations, food products, including bottled water, are not allowed to contain any incidental constituents such as bromate.

Incidental constituents in food include extraneous substances, toxic substances and toxins.

The consumption of excessive levels of bromate in food or drinks for a prolonged period of time could result in gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

SFA has directed the importer, Yen Investments, to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

The affected bottles of Chang Soda Water are products of Thailand in 325 ml bottles and have a best before date of Feb 25, 2021.

SFA said: "Consumers who have purchased the implicated product should not consume it.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice."

Consumers can contact the importer at thahara@yen.com.sg or 6752 4320 for enquiries and for exchange or refund of the products.