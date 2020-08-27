SFA recalls peaches from US due to salmonella risk

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of peaches imported from the United States.

According to a media release on Tuesday (Aug 25), the peaches of concern are said to be packed or supplied by Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company in the US.

“These peaches are potentially linked to an ongoing multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis in the USA,” it said.

According to investigations by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the bagged peaches are suspected to have made more than 60 people in nine states unwell.

Those who have bought the peaches from the affected company should look out for the following stickers with these Price Look-Up (PLU) numbers on them:

4037

4038

4044

4401

94037

94038

94044

94401

The SFA, however, said that not all peaches with these PLU codes are supplied by Prima Wawona.

“Consumers who are unsure about the brand or variety of their loose peaches should contact the respective retailers,” it said.

According to SFA, the recall is ongoing and those who have bought these affected products are strongly advised not to consume them.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis in humans, which may lead to symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

“Salmonellosis can be fatal to young children, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems. Consumers who have purchased the implicated product should not consume it,” said SFA.

The agency also advised those who have consumed the peaches affected by the recall to seek medical advice if they have any concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact the importer Satoyu Trading Pte Ltd. at 9066 1290 for enquiries and for exchange or refund of products.

Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection

Salmonella infection or salmonellosis is mostly spread to people through contaminated food (94 per cent) and the illness usually lasts for four to seven days.

While raw foods like sashimi are commonly associated with the bacteria, but the truth is, salmonella can contaminate a variety of foods.

They include meat, poultry, eggs and their products, as well as coconuts, smoked fish and milk powder.

Although not everyone who ingests Salmonella gets ill, some groups of people are more vulnerable than others.

Those hit by salmonellosis can face the sudden onset of the following symptoms:

nausea and vomiting

abdominal cramps

diarrhoea (sometimes bloody)

fever

headache

According to KidsHealth, these are the groups who are at risk for more serious complications from salmonellosis:

very young individuals, especially babies

people with compromised immune systems (such as people with HIV)

people taking cancer-fighting drugs or drugs that affect their immune system

people with sickle cell disease

people who have an absent or nonfunctioning spleen

people taking chronic stomach acid suppression medicine

Those who experience a higher risk of salmonella infection are usually given antibiotics by the doctor to help prevent the spread to other parts of the body.

People who have salmonellosis have the bacteria in their own poop, too. A great way to prevent further spread is to wash your hands often with warm water and soap.

If you have a young child, here are some situations to make that special effort to wash your hands:

right after playing with a pet or animal (especially a reptile or chicken)

right after you use the bathroom

before preparing any food, like cutting up vegetables for dinner

before eating any food

This article was first published in theAsianparent.