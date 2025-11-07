Details for using SG Culture Pass credits on local films and SingLit books announced

From March 1 next year, Singaporeans will be able to use their $100 SG Culture Pass credits to purchase SingLit books, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo.

Neo made the announcement during his opening speech at the Singapore Writers Festival 2025 on Friday (Nov 7) at Victoria Theatre.

"Literature gives voice to our hopes and dreams, and gives us our bearings in times of change," Neo said, adding that the works particularly by Singapore's early literary community have illuminated shared experiences and helped to shape national identity.

According to Neo, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) has been working closely with bookstores, publishers and distributors since the announcement earlier this year by then-Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

"I hope SG Culture Pass will be a key catalyst to help Singaporeans love SingLit," Neo said, highlighting National Library Board’s 2024 National Reading Habits Survey, which found that only around one in three adults had read a SingLit book last year.

Publishers and bookstores may submit their interest to participate in the SG Culture Pass scheme from Nov 7, according to a separate statement released by MCCY.

Eligible books include fiction, poetry, plays and literary short essays in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil, authored by a Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident at the point of publication.

More information on the scheme will be shared once available.

Local films to be eligible too

Singaporeans will also be able to use their $100 SG Culture Pass credits on local film screenings soon, said MCCY.

In partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, MCCY is piloting a local film programme with the upcoming Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), which will run from Nov 26 to Dec 7.

Eligible film screenings must be of feature length, be directed, produced or written by a Singapore citizen or Permanent Resident, or be adapted from Singaporean intellectual property, MCCY said.

Beyond SGIFF, interested filmmakers can also begin applying for SG Culture Pass support from Nov 7 at partners.sgculturepass.gov.sg.

Over 600 arts and heritage programmes have been onboarded for SG Culture Pass as of Nov 5, with over $5 million in credits being utilised, said the ministry.

SG Culture Pass credits are valid till Dec 31, 2028, and more information on programmes is available at sgculturepass.gov.sg.

