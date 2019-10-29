SG Nasi Lemak case: Man faces 5 more charges involving pornography

SINGAPORE - One of the four alleged offenders accused of transmitting obscene materials in messaging application Telegram was handed five more charges involving pornography on Tuesday (Oct 29).

This means, Liong Tianwei, 37, is now accused of nine counts of transmitting pornographic material by electronic means.

He allegedly transmitted the material through Telegram to a chat group called SG Nasi Lemak on eight separate occasions between June and October this year.

Only one of his nine charges did not mention the chat group.

According to his charge, he is said to have transmitted pornography on Telegram between January and October this year.

He was offered bail of $15,000 on Tuesday and will be back in court on Dec 10.

The other three alleged offenders are: Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17; Justin Lee Han Shi, 19, and Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26.

All four were first taken to court on Oct 15.

Abdillah, Lee and Teo now face two charges each.