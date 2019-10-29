SG Nasi Lemak case: Man faces 5 more charges involving pornography

PHOTO: Twitter/ @sajidvhhh; Pixabay
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - One of the four alleged offenders accused of transmitting obscene materials in messaging application Telegram was handed five more charges involving pornography on Tuesday (Oct 29).

This means, Liong Tianwei, 37, is now accused of nine counts of transmitting pornographic material by electronic means.

He allegedly transmitted the material through Telegram to a chat group called SG Nasi Lemak on eight separate occasions between June and October this year.

Only one of his nine charges did not mention the chat group.

According to his charge, he is said to have transmitted pornography on Telegram between January and October this year.

He was offered bail of $15,000 on Tuesday and will be back in court on Dec 10.

The other three alleged offenders are: Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17; Justin Lee Han Shi, 19, and Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26.

All four were first taken to court on Oct 15.

Abdillah, Lee and Teo now face two charges each.

The two teenagers were later offered bail of $5,000 each and their cases have been adjourned to Nov 15.

Teo had not been offered bail and he will be back in court on Nov 5.

In an earlier statement, police said the alleged offenders were caught for their "suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities" through SG Nasi Lemak.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to establish their identities and arrested them at various locations islandwide earlier this month.

More than 10 electronic devices, including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones, were seized as case exhibits.

The chat group was used as a platform for sharing obscene photos and videos of women in Singapore. The photos are said to include upskirt images.

Screenshots of the chat group suggest there were more than 44,000 members when it was still active.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the chat group was set up more than a year ago, but its membership numbers spiked in recent months, with more people becoming aware of it. Members had to pay $30 as an "entry fee".

For each count of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means, offenders can be jailed for up to three months and fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
telegram Singapore Police Force

TRENDING

Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
It&#039;s raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists
Malaysian woman who drove into group of teenage cyclists killing 8 released
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Woman, 67, becomes China&#039;s oldest new mother as baby girl is &#039;given by God&#039;, reports say
Woman, 67, becomes China's oldest new mother as baby girl is 'given by God', reports say
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin&#039;s bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin's bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

SERVICES