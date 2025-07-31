As Singapore marks its 60th birthday, can we turn 'complain culture' around?

As SG60 celebrations kick into high gear, you've probably seen some reflections on social media on how far we've come - and where we're headed next. Perhaps, it's also time to move past some of the lingering stereotypes that hold us back, like the idea that Singaporeans love to complain.

So what happens when everyday Singaporeans try to do the opposite? Instead of reacting negatively and pointing fingers when they spot an issue, some are devising solutions and rolling up their sleeves as they follow through on plans with dedication.

Take for instance 39-year-old Johny Tan, a healthcare administrator and grassroots leader. He started the Boon Lay Clean-Up Project - an initiative that invites everyone, including those residing outside Boon Lay - to contribute towards a cleaner estate.

Tan, whose work revolves around the study of population health, was inspired by research showing that clean environments improve well-being and reduce stress. He kickstarted this community effort to collectively uplift the welfare of fellow residents.

A cleaner 'hood for the greater good

But creating a clean estate is just the icing on the cake - real impact lies in livening up the community to make it a brighter, warmer and more welcoming place to call home.

"I think the town council has done a very good job [with maintaining cleanliness]. But the project is also about finding opportunities to galvanise my community and get them to do something together," said Tan.

The ground-up initiative has since attracted volunteers across generations and diverse backgrounds. At the last session, around 50 volunteers, including students, working adults, seniors and even young children, showed up to contribute their time and effort.

"Residents who come together to bond and clean-up have a stronger sense of community pride," said Tan. He noted that many who participated in this initiative have returned for volunteer opportunities with a renewed sense of shared responsibility and "community ownership".

Collaboration between citizens and government for lasting solutions

Tan believes that strengthening the community ought to be a "collective effort" between citizens and the government. Where citizens can offer ground-up insights, the government can provide structure and support to enhance community initiatives.

"When both government and citizens work together, we have a sense of co-ownership which is essential for lasting and meaningful improvements," said Tan.

Well-run projects with the necessary resources and backing would also ensure longevity and sustainability. Tan's project has since gained enough momentum among regular volunteers for them to run it without him taking the reins.

"I'm actually handing off to the youth network to run the bimonthly litter pickups," he shared, underlining the keen effort from young adults in the community to continuously champion this endeavour.

When more Singaporeans like Tan step forward with constructive solutions for the country, positive change can happen. These ground-up efforts ripple as ideators are equipped with the resources and know-how to shape our communities, co-create policies and improve our public spaces and services.

A platform that connects Singaporeans to resources

As a grassroots leader, Tan noted that he was attuned to the various resources he could tap on, such as the Municipal Services Office (MSO)'s Love Our 'Hood fund, the Residents' Network, as well as the National Environment Agency (NEA) to enable and fund his project.

However, he recognised that getting in touch with the relevant agencies and constituency officers could prove challenging to people who may be interested but are new to participating in community efforts.

To that end, the Singapore Government Partnerships Office (SGPO) was established to facilitate and catalyse such initiatives. It serves as a first stop for citizens and ground-ups that need the necessary backing and resources to start or scale up their community initiatives. With the establishment of SGPO, Tan hopes it will invite "great ideas take shape to benefit more residents and citizens in Singapore".

Check out SGPO's website to explore existing initiatives and find ways to contribute to building the Singapore you would be proud of.

This article is brought to you in partnership with the Singapore Government Partnerships Office (SGPO).

kimi.ang@asiaone.com