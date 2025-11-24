Over 1 million have visited SG60 Heart&Soul Experience in nearly 3 months: Josephine Teo

More than one million people have visited the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience in nearly three months since it opened in end-August, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Monday (Nov 24).

The exhibition, marking Singapore's 60th year of independence, uses immersive storytelling and generative artificial intelligence to create a personalised, imaginative experience — offering visitors a peek into what their future in Singapore can look like.

Admission to the national exhibition at Level 1 atria of Orchard Central and orchardgateway is free, although tickets are required for the showcase at Orchard Library.

Weekend slots for the ticketed showcase are almost always fully booked, with more than 122,000 tickets issued to date.

In an update posted on her social media on Monday (Nov 24), Teo said that visitors, both young and old, have had the chance to get a personalised and unique glimpse of Singapore's tomorrow through a multi-sensory journey.

"The showcase is a heartfelt celebration of our shared journey as a nation, enabling visitors to connect to new knowledge, interests, and with one another," the minister said, noting that the exhibition imagines the future plans of more than 110 partners.

When polled about their experience, majority of the visitors gave it a rating of four out of five, according to Teo, who added that some of the most popular features were Windows in the Sky, Wheels of Time, Call me in the Future and Time Traveller.

Call me in the Future and Time Traveller are both non-ticketed experiences at the Level 1 atria of Orchard Central and orchardgateway.

The former allows visitors to hear how sustainability, ageing, inclusivity, learning and living will be like in tomorrow's Singapore.

Time Traveller allows visitors to use generative artificial intelligence to reimagine moments in Singapore's history.

Launched by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Aug 26, SG60 Heart&Soul runs until Dec 31.

More information on the national showcase can be found here.

