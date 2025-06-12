SG60 NDP to see largest number of marching contingents at Padang in over 30 years

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) marks 60 years since Singapore gained independence and will feature 40 marching contingents — the largest number for a parade in the Padang since 1990, where there were 70.

NDP 2025 parade and ceremony chairman, Colonel Lim Yu Sing said this during a media event at the National Gallery on Thursday (June 12).

The parade and ceremony segment, led by parade commander Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Firdaus Ghazali, will comprise about 2,100 participants from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds, including 18 civilian contingents, he added.

Also speaking to media at the National Gallery, LTC Firdaus said that being a parade commander had always been his childhood dream.

While participating in NDP 2002 as a performer, he remembered catching a glimpse of the parade and ceremony segment during rehearsals.

"I developed a deep appreciation for parades and their significance as the heart and core of our NDPs," he said.

This parade also represents the first time the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is participating with a Guard of Honour (GOH) contingent, alongside the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Deputy Commissioner (Operations and Resilience) Ling Young Ern stated that the SCDF had received feedback from members of the public suggesting it should be included as part of the GOH contingent as it is "one of the three uniformed services safeguarding the safety and security of the nation".

Upon review, the Ministry of Defence and SCDF agreed that it would be "very fitting" for SCDF to be included in the GOH contingent at this year's NDP to celebrate Singapore's 60th year of independence, he added.

Additionally, this year's parade will also see the inaugural participation of a full Singapore Armed Forces Volunteer Corps' (SAFVC) contingent as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Row A contingent commander and SAFVC volunteer Arlene Pang likened her 10-year stint in the Corps to advancing from Primary to Secondary school.

"I feel like I've grown up with the SAFVC as a volunteer, and at the same time, the SAFVC has grown up with me," she said.

"I've seen how different leaders have come in to bring SAFVC to the next level and to make it what it is today."

Public uncasing ceremony for SAF Colours

This year, the annual SAF Colours uncasing ceremony, taking place in Marina Square, will be open to members of the public before the National Day parade and ceremony.

Moreover, spectators at the Padang will get to watch the 127-member live choir up close.

Formed by Greendale Secondary School students and singers from arts group Voices of Singapore, the choir will perform NDP 2021's theme song, The Road Ahead, on elevated platforms positioned near the seating galleries.

They will be accompanied by a 100-piece band comprising members from the SAF, SPF, Singapore National Cadet Corps Command, and National Police Cadet Corps Bands.

As part of the evening's proceedings, members of the 10 uniformed youth organisations at the parade will form the words "Majulah 60" — a nod to NDP 2025's theme Majulah Singapura and the nation's birthday — during the state flag flypast. This will occur just after the President's arrival at the Padang.

Those without tickets to the parade at the Padang need not feel left out.

Members of the public will still be able to witness the four 25-pounder guns at Marina Bay, which will sail around the bay on the SAF's Mobility 3rd Generation rafts, coming close to The Promontory @ Marina Bay.

The parade and ceremony will conclude with the onward march, where contingents from the SAF, Home Team and uniformed youth organisations will march through the spectator stands as they exit the Padang.

