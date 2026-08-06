FairPrice to give $6 voucher for every $61 spent from Aug 6 to 16

Shoppers can get a $6 voucher whenever they spend $61 in a single receipt at a FairPrice outlet between Aug 6 and 16, announced the supermarket chain on Thursday (Aug 6).

Upon spending $61 at any FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, and Unity pharmacy stores islandwide, customers will receive a $6 return voucher, capped at three per transaction.

Multiples of these return vouchers can be used in a transaction, and can also be used together with CDC vouchers, Chas card discounts and senior citizen discounts.

These return vouchers can be used on subsequent purchases up till Aug 31.

FairPrice Group explained that this initiative comes amid public concern over inflation and rising cost of groceries, food and utilities — and ahead of the nation's 61st birthday.

FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla shared that even as the country celebrates National Day, many families still experience financial pressures.

"By introducing these National Day return vouchers, we want to provide meaningful, everyday savings and assure Singaporeans that FairPrice Group remains steadfast in our dedication to keeping daily essentials within reach," he stated.

Aside from these vouchers, the group has also expanded price freezes on over 500 daily essentials such as rice, cooking oil and meat from June 1 to Aug 31 on top of the freeze that took place in April.

Between April 9 and May 31, the FairPrice Group also increased weekly discounts to Chas Blue and Orange cardholders doubled from three to six per cent, also waiving the $3.99 service fee for online delivery orders.

The BestSellers for Less campaign saw up to 36 per cent off household essentials, while some 80,000 Buka Puasa refreshment sets and over $60,000 worth of festive care packs were distributed to beneficiaries.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com