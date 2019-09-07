SGH employee praised for helping elderly man who was stranded on overhead bridge for 3 hours

An elderly man was stuck on an overhead bridge in Chinatown for three hours after losing strength in his legs -- and his ordeal would have persisted if not for a woman who came to the rescue.

The man's son, Jonathan Lee, identified the heroic woman as Mdm Isvari N Veloo, who works in housekeeping at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) according to her nametag.

In a post on SGH's Facebook page, Mr Lee said his father had gotten stranded on the overhead bridge on Saturday (July 6) due to a loss of strength in his legs.

While there were many well-meaning passers-by who offered to help, not many knew how to move the elderly man.

It was only around three hours later when Mdm Veloo passed by and intervened.